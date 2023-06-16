Sprinter Tori Bowie’s Pregnancy Death From Eclampsia: Know About The Condition

Pregnancy is considered a memorable period in a woman's life, encompassing both moments of happiness and physical discomfort. But what if this happy moment turns into a nightmare and takes a tragic turn? This was the unfortunate reality for Tori Bowie, an Olympic medalist and well-known sprinter, who passed away on May 2. The autopsy report revealed that Tori, who was eight months pregnant, was suffering from eclampsia. It was also reported that the baby she was carrying was stillborn at the time of her death.

In the 2016 Olympics, Tori achieved remarkable success, securing a gold medal in the 4x100-metre relay, a silver medal in 100 metres, and a bronze medal in the 200 metres.

Dr. Sarah W. Prager, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, told, “Eclampsia, which follows severe preeclampsia, could happen to anyone, but Black women are more at risk.”

What is eclampsia?

Eclampsia is a medical condition in which high blood pressure can result in seizures at the time of pregnancy.

According to Prager, “Black pregnant people have higher rates of most pregnancy complications, most if not all of which can be ascribed to racism baked into our medical system.”

Symptoms of eclampsia are high blood pressure, headaches, visual changes, liver pain, sudden increase in swelling or vomiting.

How to reduce risk of eclampsia?

To reduce eclampsia, doctors prescribe low dose aspirin. “If people are at high risk for preeclampsia at baseline (history of preeclampsia, chronic [hypertension], diabetes, older age, etc.), then using baby aspirin through the pregnancy can help, along with looking at baseline liver and kidney health to have a comparator for later in pregnancy,” Prager added.