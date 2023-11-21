Power Of Resting: 6 Reasons Why Quality Sleep Can Help You Become Successful- Expert Shares

In the hustle and bustle of our fast-paced world, success is often associated with burning the midnight oil and sacrificing sleep for the sake of productivity. However, a closer look at the lives of top performers reveals a common, and perhaps surprising, secret to their achievements – a commitment to a good night's rest. Quality sleep is not just a luxury; it is a crucial factor in the journey to success and overall well-being.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Dr Jyotsna Arora, Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health India shares all about how your sleep can affect not only your overall wellbeing but also contributes to a successful career and life.

Let us deep dive on why sleep is considered a crucial factor on the path to success as shared by Dr Jyotsna:

1. Memory Enhancement: The relationship between sleep and memory consolidation is undeniable. During deep sleep stages, the brain processes and stores information gathered throughout the day. Prioritizing sleep enhances our ability to absorb new knowledge, a key component for success.

2. Cognitive Function and Problem Solving: Sleep deprivation hampers cognitive function, impairing decision-making and problem-solving abilities. Recognizing the connection between sleep and cognitive function is vital. A well-rested mind sharpens our abilities, enabling us to find innovative solutions to complex challenges.

3. Stress Management: Quality sleep serves as a natural stress reliever, promoting hormonal balance and fostering a sense of calm. Prioritizing sleep allows the body and mind to rest, preparing us to face the demands of work with resilience.

4. Creativity and Innovation: Creativity distinguishes top performers, and sleep directly influences creative thinking. Embracing quality sleep rejuvenates creative juices, paving the way for breakthrough ideas and innovations.

5. Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence is as crucial as IQ. A well-rested mind is better equipped to recognize and manage emotions, a skill essential for navigating complex social and professional situations.

6. Time Management and Productivity: Adequate sleep is a productivity booster. Well-rested individuals complete tasks efficiently, reducing the need for overtime. High achievers understand the correlation between sleep and productivity, making it a priority in their lives.

If you're struggling with sleeplessness, consider these tips:

- Avoid screentime before bed: Blue light from devices lowers melatonin levels. Instead, read a book or listen to music.

- Try Melatonin supplements: These aids support restful sleep by mimicking the body's natural sleep-regulating hormone.

- Watch your food intake and timing: Certain foods and overeating can disrupt sleep; avoid caffeine, alcohol, fatty, and spicy foods.

Remember, if sleep troubles persist, consult a healthcare professional to identify and address underlying causes. Prioritizing quality sleep is not just a lifestyle choice; it's a strategic move toward success and well-being.