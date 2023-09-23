Protein Power: What Happens When You Take Protein-Powder Every Day? Check Nutritionist Comments

When incorporating protein powder into your daily routine, the effects can be significant. Protein is vital for muscle repair and growth, and supplementing with protein powder can be convenient. However, moderation is key to prevent potential digestive problems and ensure a balanced diet.

In an exclusive interview with Zee New English, Mahenoor Kapadia- Clinical Nutritionist and Dietician at Fast&Up talks about the use and consumption of protein powder daily for muscle gain during workouts.

"One of the three macronutrients your body requires to function properly is protein. Protein is found in many foods, including milk, eggs, poultry, tofu, and soybeans. In addition to food sources, protein powders can also be a source of protein. Protein powders are concentrated sources of protein from either plant or animal sources that are easy to add to recipes," says Ms Kapadia.

People who need a protein boost but don't want to deal with the effort of preparing meals can benefit greatly from protein powder. Ms Kapadia recommends, "By adding a scoop of this powder to smoothies, drinks, or recipes, you can benefit from as much as 25 grams of this important macronutrient in your diet."

Protein powder use is a common remedy for many people. Protein powder is beneficial for a wide spectrum of people, from bodybuilders who need the extra boost protein powder provides to busy folks who regularly drink protein-rich smoothies to help them meet their macronutrient requirements.

5 Things That Could Happen If You Take Protein Powder Every Day

According to Mahenoor Kapadia- Clinical Nutritionist and Dietician, here are some things that might occur if you are one of the several individuals who regularly consume protein powder:

1. For those who struggle to get enough protein in their diets, protein powder can be an effective addition to a healthy diet. Including a scoop of protein powder in your dishes can give your diet the boost it might require, as long as the proper serving proportions are followed, the protein powder is selected to fit your specific needs, and the brand is third-party certified.

2. Protein powder is frequently consumed by people to support muscle building after workouts. Your muscles require adequate protein to recover from a strength training session and repair muscular tissue.

3. You might use it if you have trouble getting your daily protein requirements from food alone, such as if you don’t eat a lot or you follow a vegan diet.

4. A great way to get all 20 of your amino acids is to include a protein supplement. Since it can be challenging to consume all of your necessary amino acids on a daily basis, especially if you follow a plant-based diet, taking a high-quality protein supplement can be essential.

5. A protein shake will make you feel satisfied for hours after you consume it since a diet with the right quantity of protein promotes general satiety. Additionally, protein slows down digestion, which helps you feel full more quickly, stay full for longer, and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

"The final message is that protein powders can be a beneficial supplement to a balanced diet, as long as you’re consuming the right amount, using the right protein powder, and choosing a brand that has been third-party verified," Ms Mahenoor Kapadia concludes.