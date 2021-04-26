Second wave of COVID-19 brings new symptoms, check if you have them

New Delhi: The second wave of COVID-19 in India has put the country in an overwhelming situation. The condition of the health care system is declining day by day as the country is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases on daily basis since last week.

Along with the surge in cases, there is a sharp reduction in biomedical oxygen availability, and the burden is being piled up by the unavailability of beds for patients in the hospitals

The situation is getting worse as the COVID-19 infection is going undetected in the RT-PCR tests.



The double mutant of the coronavirus which can't be detected by a COVID-19 test has a list of strange symptoms. Some of these are listed below:

1. Sore throat: If you have an itchy throat or if you feel some swelling, it can be an indicator of a sore throat, which is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 infection. This symptom has been seen in over 52% of global cases.

2. Fever and chills: If you are experiencing extreme chills and unusual cold, it could be a sign that you have been infected with the coronavirus. Fever and chills are common symptoms in the case of the mutant virus.

3. Fatigue: Experts say that a lot of COVID-19 patients are reporting weakness as one of the initial signs of infection. Many individuals have reported signs of fatigue and weakness before being tested positive for the virus.

4. Nausea and vomiting: Nausea and vomiting are now being looked at as signs of COVID-19 infection in its early stages.

5. No saliva production: Your body fails to produce saliva, which experts believe protects your mouth from bad bacteria. Additionally, people with these symptoms might find it difficult to chew their food or talk properly

6. Body pain: Doctors have said that people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 have been experiencing severe body, joint, and muscle pain. The main reason for muscle and body aches is myalgia, which is a result of the coronavirus attacking important muscle fibers and tissue linings in your body.

7. Dizziness: Many people have reported that they have been experiencing neurological symptoms of the COVID-19 infection like dizziness, fatigue, malaise, and nausea.

One of the faculty of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, Professor Tim Spector, wrote on his Twitter handle and said, “One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!”

So if you find any of the symptoms listed above then get yourself checked and stay at home.

Meanwhile, India has registered 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for over 2800 deaths.

