Sleeping beauty: 10 Tips and home remedies for a good night's sleep

Let's be honest, You may be undermining all of your efforts even if you maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine but don't get at least 7 hours of sleep each night and this is no overreaction. Sleeping better has amazing benefits for our mind and body and on the other hand lack of sleep can make you cranky, and foggy and lose focus and the surprising effects it may have on your sexual life, memory, health, appearance, or even on weight management.

Although there is no replacement for a medical expert's opinion when you face difficulty falling asleep or wake up tired even after getting plenty of sleep. Here are some home remedies that could help you improve the quality of your sleep.

1) Unwind

Unwinding before going to bed can help a person get a better night’s sleep. Practices like meditation and moderate yoga, reading, taking a warm bath or shower, listening to music, and journaling are all examples of relaxing activities. A person may find it simpler to unwind their mind by avoiding the use of screens before bed, such as televisions, mobile devices, and tablets.

2) Warm milk

This product is readily available. Before going to bed, having a glass of warm milk may help you sleep better. Milk promotes restful sleep. Haldi (turmeric), which is commonly found in Indian households, can also be added. Therefore, sipping warm milk could aid in falling asleep.

3) Regular bedtime

The sleep-wake cycle occurs naturally in the human body. This pattern can be broken by sleeping and waking up at different times on different days of the week, which may result in sleep problems. People should make every effort to adhere to regular bedtimes and wake-up times, including on the weekends.

4) Indian Ginseng

Ashwagandha, often known as Indian ginseng, is a strong medicinal plant with numerous beneficial health effects. It's possible that ashwagandha can help with insomnia. Take some ashwagandha root powder and a cup of milk before bed. For flavour, you might also add some sugar. Taking this combo might improve your ability to sleep.

5) Avoid caffeine

A stimulant like caffeine can increase someone's energy and focus. However, consuming caffeine in the evening might make it more difficult to fall asleep and may also have an impact on the quality of one's sleep.

6) Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a herbal tea with many health benefits. The flavonoids in chamomile tea may have a range of medicinal effects. Sleep can be brought on by flavonoids interacting with certain brain receptors. To aid in better sleep, sip some warm chamomile tea.

7) No nap

It may be challenging to get to sleep at night if you frequently nap throughout the day. If you need to sleep well, don't sleep for longer than 30 minutes. Also, avoid taking naps four hours before your designated bedtime.

8) Limit alcohol

Alcohol can have a sedative effect that makes it easier for someone to fall asleep, but it can also interfere with sleep cycles and make it more likely that someone will wake up in the middle of the night. Alcohol consumption before bed may also make people more likely to snore and get sleep apnea.

9) Liquorice

Mulethi is another name for liquorice in Hindi. Liquorice root is a strong medicinal component that may provide a number of health benefits. Liquorice may be useful for treating insomnia as well. Before going to bed, combine some liquorice root powder with a glass of warm milk. It might facilitate restful sleep for you.

10) Exercise

Numerous health advantages come from regular exercises, such as improved weight management, enhanced muscle tone, and a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. A person can sleep better if they exercise for 20 to 30 minutes during the day. However, people should refrain from engaging in rigorous exercise two to three hours before night because it can have the reverse impact.

Adults need seven hours of good sleep daily to stay healthy and fit. Sadly, leading a hectic life can make it challenging to obtain enough good sleep. To increase the quality of your sleep, you can utilise some of these simple home remedies.

