Suffering from high fever - is it dengue or Covid-19? How to tell apart, precautions & treatment

With winter approaching and the weather changing, the number of people falling sick with viral fever is on the rise. Covid-19 cases, though fewer than before, get reported and dengue cases in particular have spiked. Dr Tarun Sahani, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, spoke to us about the overlapping symptoms between dengue and Covid-19, its causes, prevention, and how to take care of oneself if you have a fever.

Dengue fever: Causes and symptoms

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world like India. Even if you have mild dengue fever, that can mean high temperature and flu-like symptoms. The severe form of dengue fever can be fatal. Also called dengue hemorrhagic fever, it can cause serious bleeding, a sudden drop in blood pressure (shock), and even death. When dengue starts showing symptoms, it may be mistaken for other illnesses — such as the flu — and usually begin four to 10 days after people is bitten by an infected mosquito. Severe bleeding and a sudden drop in blood pressure as well as death can occur due to a severe form of dengue fever. Dengue fever causes a high fever — 104 F (40 C) — and any of the following signs and symptoms:

• Headache

• Muscle, bone or joint pain

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Pain behind the eyes

• Swollen glands

• Rash



Covid-19: Causes and symptoms

Covid-19 affects different people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalization. The severity of Covid-19 symptoms can range from very mild to severe. Some people may have only a few symptoms. Some people may have no symptoms at all, but can still spread it (asymptomatic transmission). Some people may experience worsened symptoms, such as worsened shortness of breath and pneumonia, about a week after symptoms start. Signs i.e. troubled breathing, persistent pain, or pressure in the chest are signs of severe Covid - 19.

Most common symptoms:

• Fever

• Cough

• Tiredness

• Loss of taste or smell

Less common symptoms:

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Aches and pains

• Diarrhoea

• Rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

• Red or irritated eyes

Serious symptoms:

• Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath

• Loss of speech or mobility, or confusion

• Chest pain

Covid-19 Vs Dengue: Differentiate common symptoms

A number of cities in India have shown a spike in dengue cases. Sometimes, dengue and Covid-19 show similar symptoms and some overlapping symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and body ache. In Covid-19, especially currently, the fever is often a low or moderate one. Dengue, meanwhile, often shows high fever, which continues to rise. The fever is constant whereas in Covid, the fever might come and go.

Precautions for Dengue and Covid-19

Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The virus that causes Covid-19 is thought to spread mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Precautions against Dengue



1) Dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. So clean up your surroundings and get rid of objects like tires, and plastic covers. Keep flower pots, pets' water bowls, etc clean.

2) Close doors and windows properly.

3) Use mosquito repellents.

4) Wear protective clothing. Wear long-sleeved tops, shirts, trousers, and put on socks.

5) You may not love it but mosquito nets are handy to protect yourself from dengue. Use one while sleeping.

6) Clean, airy homes which are well-lit are less frequented by mosquitoes as compared to dark and damp places.

Precautions against Covid-19

1) Maintain a safe distance from others (at least 1 metre), even if they don’t appear to be sick.

2) Wear a mask in public, especially indoors or when physical distancing is not possible.

3) Choose open, well-ventilated spaces over closed ones.

4) Wash your hands frequently using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

5) If you haven't taken all the vaccine doses - including the booster shot - now is the time.

6) Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

7) Stay home if you feel unwell.

8) When fever is accompanied by cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Covid-19: Treatment

• Isolate in a well-ventilated room.

• Use a triple-layer medical mask, discard the mask after 8 hours of use

• Take rest and drink a lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration.

• Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with alcohol-based sanitizer..

• Monitor temperature daily.

• Connect with the treating physician promptly if any deterioration of symptoms is noticed.

Dengue: Treatment

There are no specific antiviral drugs to treat dengue infection. Acetaminophen or paracetamol can be taken to control muscle aches, pains, and fever. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided. Hospitalized dengue patients must be closely observed and their fluid intake carefully managed, according to strict guidelines. Check with your doctor and follow their instructions.



(Dr Tarun Sahani is a Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)



