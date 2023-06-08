Summer Health Tips: From Nighttime Showers To Indoor Exercises, Check Expert's Advice

Summer season means one has to pay special attention to food and lifestyle to keep niggling health issues at bay. With the mercury touching almost 40 degrees celsius in most parts of the country, it becomes all the more essential for people to pay attention to what they eat, what they wear, and generally, different aspects of their lifestyle. Dr Supriya Roy, in-house medical advisor at Loop (a health benefits partner), share with us some key tips for the summer season.

How To Keep Your Cool This Summer - Follow These Tips

Dr Supriya Roy lists the following eight tips to stay happy and healthy this summer season. Check out:

1. Embrace Local Superfoods: Consuming local, seasonal fruits such as mangoes, lychees, and watermelons not only aids in hydration but also provides essential nutrients for combating the summer heat.

2. Traditional Cooling Beverages: Opt for indigenous drinks like aam panna (a raw mango drink), buttermilk, or coconut water, which are known for their cooling properties and hydration benefits. Additionally, beverages like sabja, kokam, and khus decrease the risk of heatstroke. Adding mint, lemon, and fennel seeds to your drinks can act as detoxifying and cleansing agents.

3. Mindful Air Conditioning: Overuse of air conditioning may lead to dehydration and respiratory issues. Aim for a comfortable room temperature rather than an extremely cold one.

4. Skincare: It is highly recommended to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher, depending on your skin type. Avoid heavy makeup and opt for quality skincare products suitable for oily skin to prevent acne breakouts in summer.

5. Cover-Up: Consider adopting local customs of covering up with light, breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. These materials not only protect against the sun but also absorb sweat efficiently.

6. Night-Time Showers: Taking showers in the evening can help cool down your body temperature before sleep, thereby enhancing the quality of sleep during hot nights.

7. Jaggery for Electrolytes: Consuming jaggery in moderate amounts can be beneficial. It's a natural source of electrolytes and aids in maintaining body temperature.

8. Adapting Exercise Regime: Adjust your exercise routine to include activities like swimming or indoor yoga. These are low-impact but highly effective in maintaining fitness during summer. Practicing Sheetkari pranayama can help cool down the body and calm the mind. This technique is effective in addressing mouth ulcers and skin allergies caused by heat and sweat.