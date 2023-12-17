Supercharge Your Day With 3-Step Morning Yoga Routine For Good Health And Wellness

The cornerstone of healthy and transformative practice lies in the harmony of sunlight and practicing yoga. Imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping as the first rays of the morning sun gently kiss the world awake. This is not merely a picturesque scene; it's an invitation to partake in the invigorating elixir that nature has provided.

In an interview with Zee News English, Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild talks about the power of yoga and how it can contribute to better health if added to your daily morning routine.

Saurabh says, "Morning sunlight, is a potent energy source, acting as a revitalizing tonic for mind and body. It's a natural alarm clock, awakening each cell within us. Moreover, it serves as medicine, bolstering immunity, regulating vital parameters like blood pressure and blood sugar, uplifting moods, and fortifying bone and muscle health."

Saurabh Bothra, certified Yoga instructor shares hwo to combine yoga into your morning routine:

Combine the benefits of morning sunlight with the ancient practice of yoga, and you unlock a realm of magic within yourself.

STEP 1- Begin by waking a few minutes before sunrise, hydrating yourself, and stepping into the sunlight. Whether on a balcony or in a nearby garden, lay your yoga mat, join your hands, and commence your practice. The synergy between sunlight and yoga amplifies the transformative effects.

STEP 2- Consider Surya Namaskar, a sequence of 12 asanas specifically designed for the pre-sunrise period. This practice, when embraced consistently, becomes a catalyst for a holistic physical transformation. Beyond the physical realm, it soothes the mind, enhances concentration, and establishes a positive tone for the day ahead.

STEP 3- Following your yoga session, take a few moments to sit in stillness and meditate. It's akin to providing your mind with instructions for optimal functioning before the hustle and bustle of the day commences.

Committing to this power-packed morning routine is akin to unlocking your superpowers. It not only sets a clear direction for the day but becomes the cornerstone of increased productivity. However, building such a routine requires patience and consistency.

For those finding it challenging to incorporate yoga in the morning, consider starting in the evening. The key is not to wait for the perfect time but to create it. Gradually, as your body adjusts, you'll find yourself waking up earlier, naturally aligning with the rhythm of the rising sun.

In essence, building a routine is a reciprocal process - it shapes you as much as you shape it. Embrace the transformative magic of morning yoga, and discover your superpowers one mindful morning at a time.