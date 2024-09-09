Tetanus Cause: Rusty Nails May Not Be Enemy - Busting Popular Myths

By

Girish Linganna

When you hear "tetanus," do you immediately think of a rusty nail? That idea is a bit outdated, as tetanus isn’t caused by rust.

Tetanus is a dangerous infection caused by the bacteria Clostridium tetani. These bacteria are commonly found in the environment, including in soil, dust, and both in human and animal waste.

Tetanus bacteria can enter the body through open cuts or wounds, especially deep ones, according to Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

The danger comes from the type of wound itself. Any object carrying the bacteria, whether rusty or not, that breaks the skin and creates a path for the bacteria to enter the body can cause tetanus.

Why do people often link rusty nails with tetanus?

According to Schaffner, the idea of getting tetanus from stepping on a rusty nail seems to have stuck with people over time, as he explained to Live Science.

Schaffner explained that the image likely came from trying to show that a rusty nail is often in dirty places where tetanus bacteria are found. However, this idea eventually became widely believed and spread on its own.

He explained that the environment doesn’t need to look dirty for someone to catch tetanus. For instance, there have been cases where people got the infection after cutting their hand with a kitchen knife.

In the environment, C. tetani stay inactive as spores (a protective form that helps bacteria survive), which allows them to survive tough conditions for a long time, as long as oxygen is present, Schaffner explained.

However, when the spores enter deep into a person's body, the oxygen supply is cut off.

The absence of oxygen is what activates the bacteria and brings them to life.Once activated in the body, the bacteria begin to multiply and release a harmful toxin that spreads through the bloodstream.It’s the toxin, not the bacteria itself, that causes tetanus.

Tetanus can mostly be prevented by staying up-to-date with vaccines. Children need a series of shots to protect against the bacteria, and adults should get booster shots every 10 years.

If you get a deep wound, the doctor may suggest a booster shot if it's been more than five years since your last one.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)