The difference between a Panic attack vs an Anxiety attack

The terms "panic attack" and "anxiety attack" may be used interchangeably. Given that they exhibit some similar symptoms, this is understandable. However, these terms are used by mental health experts to refer to distinct symptoms and diseases that have different characteristics.

Anxiety and panic attacks have certain similarities, and both have both physical and emotional symptoms. Shortness of breath, fear, dizziness and strange thinking are a few of these common characteristics.

Panic Attack

An overwhelming surge of anxiety or discomfort that comes on suddenly, together with other physical and mental symptoms, is what is known as a panic attack. Attacks of panic are episodic and usually reach their height in a few minutes or hours. Although they can occur alongside other psychiatric conditions, panic episodes are primarily linked to a disease known as panic disorder.

Common Symptoms experienced during a panic attack are:

- Feelings of unreality

- Chest pain

- Fear of losing control

- Excessive sweating

- Fear of dying

- Hot flashes, feeling dizzy, unsteady, lightheaded, or faint

- Feeling detached from oneself

- Trembling or shaking

Anxiety Attack

As opposed to panic, anxiety typically worsens over time and is strongly associated with excessive worry about a prospective threat, whether actual or perceived. It could feel like an "attack" if anxiety about something intensifies and overwhelms you as a result of high levels of stress.

Anxiety is typically a result of anticipating a stressful situation, an unpleasant experience, or the perception that something negative will occur. Strong sensations of concern, dread, or anguish that may build up gradually are the typical symptoms of anxiety attacks.

Common Symptoms experienced during an anxiety attack are:

- Difficulty concentrating

- Disturbed sleep

- Increased heart rate

- Restlessness

- Increased startle response

- Muscle tension

- Irritability

A sense of calmness and a decrease in future anxiety or panic episodes can be achieved by staying educated and seeking assistance when necessary. You might experience them, but understanding how a panic attack differs from an anxiety attack will help you deal with them. There is help available, so you don't have to let anxiety win.

