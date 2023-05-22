The Science Of Antiaging: Growing Younger By Achieving Optimal Wellness

Society’s obsession with turning back the clock goes back a very long way. As long as humans have been experiencing the ravages of time, we have been looking for ways tobeat it.According to the latest research, we are now closer than ever to finding the keys to longevity.

In an interview with Zee English, Monique Jhingon, Functional Nutrition & Lifestyle Consultant and Author of 'the book 'Unlock Your Health' shares the secret behing growing younger by keeping your mind and body healthy. She also shares tips on things that need to be done more to reverse the effects of ageing.

A growing number of scientists have been questioning the inevitability of aging. David Sinclair is one of those scientists, working on the front line of anti-aging research. “Aging is a disease” he argues. “I believe it is treatable. I believe we can treat it within our lifetimes.”

Finding a “cure” for aging within this lifetime may seem like a long shot, butthe research is promising. Thanks to scientists like David Sinclair, we now better understand the mechanisms that drive aging. Ten “hallmarks of aging” have so far been identified as the key drivers of the loss of function, illness, and frailty that typically accompany the process of growing older. We are also learninghow to intervene, slow down or reverse these mechanisms and literally turn back the biological clock.

The key drivers of the aging process include inflammation, disruptions in hormone and nutrient signaling, damage to DNA and proteins, shortening of telomeres, which are the protective caps on our DNA, epigenetic changes, an increase in senescent (“zombie”) cells, which promote inflammation, damage to the mitochondria, which impacts energy levels, microbial imbalances, and a decline in stem cell function.

Sinclair and other scientists across the globe are working hard to find and test molecules and therapies that act on these pathways and help people live longer and healthier. In the meantime, there are many promising (and affordable) solutions readily available to us here and now. Here is a quick look at some of the things that have been shown to promote longer and more important,healthier lives.

Things to do more of in your daily routine:

Exercise

It is by farthe most potent longevity “drug”. It acts on many of the mechanisms that contribute to aging and slows down physical, cognitive, and emotional decline.

Diet

Include plenty of colorful vegetables and fruits in your diet. The phytochemicals foundin these foods are beneficial “stressors” that help to switch on the right longevity pathways. Eat enough high-quality protein, which helps to preserve muscle mass and prevent future sarcopenia or loss of muscle mass.

Fasting, which is a form of beneficial stress (also known as hormesis) that supports cellular clean upand repair.

Sleeping

At least 7 ½ - 8 hours of good quality sleep a night. A lack of sleep drives inflammation, mitochondrial damage, changes in hormone and nutrient sensing and it impairs detoxification inside your brain, a process necessary to maintain cognitive health.

Hormesis Practices

Like fasting, exercise and the consumption of phytochemicals there are other ways to expose the body to small doses of stress that help it become stronger and resilient. These include cold exposure, like ice baths, heat exposure, like sauna or steam, red light therapy, ozone therapy or breathwork that induces temporary low oxygen states.

Things to do less of in your daily routine:

Sugar and Starch

These cause inflammation, damage our DNA and proteins, and disrupt the nutrient sensing mechanisms that promote longevity.

Bad fats

Bad fats such as refined vegetable seed oilslike sunflower-, safflower-, corn-, and canola oil cause inflammation.

Stress

Stress causes inflammation, gut microbiome disruptions, and impaired hormone signaling. Engage in stress management practices like meditation, breathing, yoga and spending more time in nature or with loved ones.

Toxins

Toxins from our environment cause oxidative stress and mitochondrial damage. For starters, stop using plastic bottles and food storage containers, choose organic produce, and use cleaning- and personal care products that are free from harmful chemicals.

These diet and lifestyle interventions may seem simple, yet they are extremely powerful. It does require a bit of effort and commitment to implement such changes consistently. If you are struggling to find motivation, consider this: living longer has very little meaning if those extra years of life are dominated by physical and mental decline.

You have a choice today to determine what the rest of your life looks like. Will it be an arduous decline accompanied by disease, frailty, endless hospital visits and neurodegeneration? Or do you choose a life filled with energy, positivity, and the ability to partake fully right up until the time you leave this mortal plane?

While there are no guarantees, you can stack the odds in favor of the latter by doing the right things now. And who knows, you may just be around long enough to witness the discovery of an anti-aging miracle cure!