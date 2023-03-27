Tomatoes To Almonds: 10 Common Food Items That You Might Be Eating Wrong All Your Life

Are you aware that you may be eating a food item wrong all your life? Unreal, isn't it? Most of the time, we consume food without giving it much attention as, let's face it, no matter how we consume it, it will all end up in our stomachs! Yet, if you consider dining to be an experience and want to enjoy your meals exactly as they should be, then this article may be right for you. There may be a variety of foods that leave you wondering why they are so challenging to consume. What if we told you that they are not solely to blame for the situation? It's your consumption method that makes it a "complicated deal." Certainly, there are proper ways to consume various food things.

Here are 10 food items that you have probably been consuming incorrectly your entire life:

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are added raw between sandwiches, and burgers, or chopped finely to make salsa and salads. But cooking tomatoes increases their nutritional value. This is due to the "lycopene" that tomatoes contain, which when heated, changes into a more absorbable form. Hence, you get higher nourishment the longer you cook. Hence, be sure to simmer your tomatoes as much as you can.

2. Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful vegetable that gives foods it is used a mouthwatering flavor. Yet, did you know that you shouldn't put the chopped garlic in a skillet right away? This is due to the presence of Allicin in garlic, an enzyme that becomes active when exposed to air. Both anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal effects are present in activated allicin. Thus, the next time you mince or ground some garlic, give it 10 to 15 minutes to rest.

3. Yogurt

In India, yogurt is the probiotic food that is most widely accessible. Most families find that a satisfying serving of yogurt marks the conclusion of their meal. Nevertheless, have you ever paid attention to the thin liquid that also appears with yogurt? It is whey protein, which is a common ingredient in protein powders made from milk. You'll get a good dosage of protein if you drink it as well rather than emptying it.

4. Citrus Fruits

Fruits like citrus are a cooling way to beat the heat. A mid-morning snack of a few orange slices or a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice feels energising. But, save the peels since they contain four times as much fibre and disease-fighting flavonoids. Instead, you may grate the peels to create "zest," which you can then add to salads or desserts. The peels can be used to marinade the meat for a more tasty and tender texture, or you can soak them in water and drink the resulting water to detox.

5. Almonds

Vitamin E can be found in abundance in almonds. It is utilised in so many cosmetic and skin care products since they nourish our skin and hair. But did you know that you shouldn't eat almond skin? This is so that our bodies can't absorb nutrients because of the skin. Almonds should be soaked and their skins removed before eating them for this reason. Peeling off the skin is made simpler by soaking them in hot water.

6. Strawberries

These berries provide half of your daily Vitamin C needs in just 1 serving. You're sacrificing your Vitamin C if you cut your berries before eating them, though. When strawberries are exposed to light and oxygen, their vitamins start to break down (unlike Allicin). So consume them whole and deep freeze them if you want to store them! Their ability to store vitamin C is aided by cool temperatures.

7. Broccoli

We have some bad news for you if you have been boiling, frying, overcooking, or even over steaming broccoli florets. The enzyme that transforms a substance called glucosinolates into cancer-fighting chemicals is destroyed by excessive heating. Even if you steam them, be sure to do it for no longer than 2-3 minutes.

8. Carrots

Whole carrots should be cooked, then sliced afterward to retain more nutrients. One vegetable, the carrot, benefits from cooking because heat weakens the cell walls of the vegetable (the tomato is a fruit).

9. Kiwi

When consuming kiwi, we all commit a serious error. Kiwi is a fruit that should be consumed with the peel, even though most people discard it before eating it. Include peels even if you are creating a kiwi smoothie. This is because kiwi peels are rich in minerals including folate and vitamin E. Compared to kiwis that have been peeled, eating kiwis with their skins provides 50% more fibre, 32% more vitamin E, and 34% more folate. Hereafter, only eat kiwi with peels.

10. Flax seeds

Because it contains omega-3, it is regarded as a superfood. Moreover, flax seeds have health-promoting phytonutrients, lignans, and fibre. However, the majority of individuals ingest flaxseed seeds whole, which is a huge mistake. Eaten intact, seeds are indigestible by our stomach. Instead, flax seeds should be eaten after being roughly crushed. This aids in proper digestion in the stomach and ensures that your body receives all the nutrients.