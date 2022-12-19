Uncontrolled blood sugar: THIS drink can help you keep your blood sugar under control

High blood sugar: Diabetes has an impact on the body's insulin and blood sugar levels. Along with altering one's lifestyle with regular medication, alternative treatments like herbs and vitamins may be helpful. Diabetes is characterised by the body's inability to either create enough glucose or use the insulin that is produced.

High blood sugar limits your ability to choose from a variety of foods and drinks because even drinking tea becomes difficult. One must be careful to avoid foods or drinks with a high glycemic index and those that cause an increase in blood sugar after ingestion in addition to sugar.

Here we have the perfect blend of 3 key ingredients which can keep your blood sugar in check and help you manage your high blood sugar regularly.

INGREDIENT 1- Karela

Bitter gourd is beneficial for regulating blood sugar levels. It contains polypeptide-P which acts like insulin.

INGREDIENT 2- Jamun

Commonly known as Java plum or Indian blackberry boosts energy levels with high potassium and antioxidant content.

INGREDIENT 3- Amla

Indian gooseberry regulates carbohydrate metabolism and relieves digestive ailments with high fibre content.

This drink is best suited for type 2 diabetes patients who are looking for a natural solution to lower blood sugar levels along with their regular medications.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)