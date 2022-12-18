Low blood sugar: Snacking options when on the road to boost blood sugar

Diabetes snack: Many diabetics who take prescription drugs, such as sulfonylureas and insulin, are susceptible to low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia. It can happen for a number of reasons, such as skipping a meal, engaging in excessive activity, using excessive insulin, or drinking alcohol, particularly on an empty stomach.

Here we have a list of some desi recipes with diabetes-friendly foods that you can make as snacks to fulfil your travel day snacks especially when you are out all day attending events or simply on an all-day shopping spree.

1. Shakarkandi chaat

When it comes to diabetes, shakarkandi, or sweet potato, is one of the dietitian's top recommendations. The traditional shakarkandi chaat is the ideal method to eat this meal.

Street food sellers in Delhi, where the original Shakarandi Chaat recipe was developed, sell it from their thelas (handcarts). Shakarandi is delicious when roasted over a charcoal fire because of its smokey flavour and captivating aroma.

2. Methi muthia (knots)

To satisfy your evening hunger, try the crunchy snack made with methi leaves, besan, and atta. Keep in mind to steam the muthia as part of your diabetes-friendly diet.

Gujarat is known for its traditional food, methi muthiya. They are made from fresh fenugreek, or methi, leaves, as the name would imply.

3. Karela tikki

Bitter gourd helps to manage blood sugar levels by improving glycemic control and increasing glucose absorption.

4. Dal idli

To fit your diabetes diet, give the south Indian delicacy idli a protein makeover. Dal-based idlis are equally delicious, especially when combined with some fiery chutneys.

5. Dhokla

Everyone loves this crispy, juicy snack from Rajasthan. Did you know that there are more wholesome dhokla options than just sooji and besan dhokla? For example, try this dhokla with sprouts and spinach as part of your diabetes diet.

Make these tasty, healthful snacks for your diabetes diet and add that to your travel diet.