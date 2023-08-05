Unlocking Diet Myths And The Truth About Fasting- Expert Shares All

Even though losing weight might be difficult and intimidating, it doesn't have to be. Anyone may reach their weight reduction goals with the proper information and strategy.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of myths and false beliefs about weight reduction that can actually make the process more difficult.

Trillions of microorganisms, both beneficial and nasty, live in your gut. The beneficial bacteria called probiotics, which reside in your gut and provide a number of health advantages. These advantages include enhancing immunity, reducing diarrhoea, and enhancing digestion.



Numerous foods, such as yoghurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and tempeh, contain probiotics. Additionally, you can take them as supplements. It's crucial to pick a vitamin for gut health that contains live, active microorganisms.

In conversation with Zee News English, Monique Jhingon, Functional Nutritionist & Lifestyle consultant and author-'Unlock Your Health' talks about breaking the diet mold and revealing the truth about dieting and how fasting can help keep your gut healthy.

Why is it Difficult to Follow A Healthy Lifestyle?

The main focus of staying healthy is to keep in mind what would my life be if I did not do this or if ate ate something unhealthy and then what would my life look like when I have clear skin, active body, healthy lifestyle.

Impact of Individuality on Choice of Healthy Lifestyle

We are exposed to circumstances that have a distinctive impact on our physical, mental, and emotional health from the moment we are born. Genetics, life circumstances, exposures, the environment, our nutrition, and the ideas we have all contribute to the special bundle that is you today.

All these variables should be taken into account when developing a personalised health building approach. One of the shortcomings of traditional medicine is this. Instead than focusing on the individual, it emphasises the symptom or diagnosis. It fails to acknowledge the individuality of each person and the interconnectedness of all things in the body.

Importance of Self-Care

The first 15 minutes of your day every morning should be only for you! You can do a guided meditation, soulful movement or simply follow the rhythm of your body mindfully and be present. Self-care is more than buying a scented candle and getting a spa, it is rather simply spending just a few minutes with your body and yourself.

How important is gut health?

Gut health refers to the condition of the whole digestive system, which includes the organs in our bodies that break down food into the various nutrients our systems need to function, from the oesophagus to the intestine.

Numerous facets of our wellbeing, including our immunity and emotions, are impacted by gut health. But it might be difficult to distinguish reality from fantasy with all the buzz around gut health.

When providing healthcare that is personalised and effective, we consider a person's whole history, including their antecedents, triggers, and mediators. We take into account all signs within the many bodily systems and pinpoint the imbalances that are the common underlying core causes.

We take an all-encompassing approach to health, recognising that everything counts, including our relationships, stress levels, connection to nature, and our lifestyle choices in terms of nutrition and exercise.

Healthy Do's and Don't to Follow Everyday

- Wake up in the morning and get in touch with your body, connecting without any newspapers or TV.

- Do not check your phones or other gadgets as soon as you wake up, take your time and find your body's rhythm.

- Learn more and more about your body either by journaling about your day, eating habits and more.

- Hydration is key, try to make sure you drink enough water daily

- Eat wholesome meals with real foods and nothing out of packets with ingredients you cannot read.

- Eat fresh or minimally processed foods. Try eating rainbow- colourful veggies, herbs, spices, fruits.

- Avoid over eating.

- Eat mindfully.

The capacity to feel energised, focused, balanced, and powerful is the cornerstone of all we wish to do in this life. Monique Jhingon's Book 'Unlock your Health' is a good read if you are dealing with health problems that are preventing you from enjoying your best life.

Monique Jhingon concluded that a tried-and-true, step-by-step process for dealing with persistent health problems and becoming your healthiest self in a way that respects your individuality.

