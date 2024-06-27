Sonia Mahurkar, a 30-year-old IT professional living in Gurgaon, complained of chronic lower back pain, which had been going on for a long time. When she visited her doctor in December last year, the spine specialist pointed out that hours of sitting before the computer was a key reason behind her pain. But instead of medication, the doctor advised her to walk regularly, for at least half an hour. In about a month, Sonia felt a significant decrease in pain.

Sonia's is not a stand-alone case. In a recent Lancet study, researchers found that regular walking significantly helped reduce the risk of low back pain flare-ups in people with a history of the condition. According to the study, walking for a minimum of 30 minutes daily can help reduce pain in the lower back. This was a world-first trial that was aimed at determining the effectiveness of walking, a low-cost exercise.

Dr S Vidyadhara, Chairman & HOD - Spine Surgery and Consultant - Robotic Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, shares his insights.

How Does Walking Help Reduce Lower Back Pain?

Walking is a low-impact exercise that puts minimal stress on your joints and strengthens the core and back muscles supporting the spine, says Dr S Vidyadhara. He adds that this leads to improved stability, better body posture, and reduced strain on the lower back. "Walking also promotes blood flow, bringing essential nutrients to spinal discs and promoting healing. In addition, the rhythmic movement may help release endorphins, the body's natural painkillers, leading to pain relief and improved mood," Dr S Vidyadhara shares.

Walking The Right Way: Things To Keep In Mind

While regular brisk walking (speed walking - around 100 steps a minute) is very good for your overall health, there are a few things to keep in mind to maximise the advantages of walking and minimising potential harm to your body, says Dr S Vidyadhara. He gives the following tips:

1. Always Listen To Your Body

Start slow and gradually increase duration and intensity. Engage in brisk walking for a minimum of 30 minutes on most days of the week.

2. Maintain Good Posture

Maintain an upright posture with shoulders back and core muscles activated. Avoid hunching or slouching while walking.

3. Wear Proper Footwear

Shoes that provide support and have adequate cushioning can absorb impact and safeguard your joints.

Dos And Don'ts For Walking And Back Pain

Dr S Vidyadhara points out that while walking is good for health, here are some dos and don'ts

Dos:

- Before starting your walk, begin with gentle stretches to warm up, and after your walk, engage in a cool-down routine.

- Pay attention to your form. Maintain a steady pace and avoid excessive bouncing.

Don'ts:

- Don’t push yourself too hard, especially when starting. Take breaks as needed.

- Don't walk on uneven surfaces that can cause instability and falls. Opt for flat, well-maintained paths.

Precautions And When To Seek Help

While brisk walking is generally safe, consult your doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or severe back pain, says Dr S Vidyadhara. The doctor also highlights the fact that in some cases, walking alone might not be enough. Your doctor may recommend physiotherapy or other pain management techniques alongside walking for optimal results.

"Overall, walking is a readily available and low-risk exercise with significant benefits for those struggling with low back pain. This is the best way to walk your way to a healthier, pain-free back. So, lace up your shoes and step outside walking in your vicinity every day!" Dr S Vidyadhara advises.