Walking VS Running: Which Is Better For Weight Loss? Know Here

In the pursuit of shedding those extra pounds, many individuals find themselves debating between two of the most accessible forms of cardiovascular exercise: walking and running. Both activities offer various health benefits, but which one is more effective for weight loss? The key to successful weight loss lies in finding an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle, preferences, and physical condition. Combining both walking and running, or incorporating other forms of exercise, can also provide a well-rounded approach to achieving your weight loss goals.

Let's delve into the factors that can help you make a decision.

Calorie Burn:

Running undoubtedly burns more calories per minute than walking. A person weighing 155 pounds can burn around 314 calories per half-hour of brisk walking at 3.5 mph, while running at a pace of 6 mph can torch about 372 calories in the same timeframe. So, if your primary goal is to maximize calorie expenditure, running takes the lead.

Impact on Appetite:

Surprisingly, running may stimulate appetite more than walking. Some studies suggest that intense workouts like running can trigger an increase in hunger hormones, potentially leading to overeating post-exercise. In contrast, walking may have a more modest effect on appetite, making it easier to control calorie intake.

Sustainability:

Sustainability is a key factor in any fitness routine. While running can offer rapid calorie burn, it's also high-impact and may lead to injuries, especially for beginners or individuals with joint issues. Walking, on the other hand, is low-impact, making it a sustainable choice for people of all fitness levels.

Time and Convenience:

Walking wins when it comes to convenience. You can incorporate walking into your daily routine with ease, whether it's a stroll during your lunch break or a walk with your dog. Running often demands more time, preparation, and a specific setting, which can be challenging for those with busy schedules.

Consistency:

Weight loss success often depends on consistency. Since walking is more accessible and sustainable, people are more likely to stick to a regular walking routine. This consistent effort can contribute significantly to long-term weight loss goals.

Individual Preferences:

The better option between walking and running ultimately depends on your personal preferences and physical condition. If you enjoy running and can do it safely without injury concerns, it can be an effective way to lose weight. However, if running is not your cup of tea or if you have joint problems, walking is an excellent alternative that can yield positive results.

In the debate between walking and running for weight loss, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. While running burns more calories per minute, walking is sustainable, convenient, and less likely to stimulate excessive appetite.