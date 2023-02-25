Weight Loss Diet: How Khichdi Can Be A Part Of Your Healthy Lifestyle

Weight Loss Diet: Losing weight is never an easy task, as it requires a lot of effort apart from working out. From adding more fruits, vegetables, and nutrients to your diet, one has to change your schedule too. Hence, one needs to add more nutrition to the diet while trying to form a weight-loss diet. Hence, here is one Indian dish which can not only help you lose weight but can also help you live a healthy lifestyle - Khichdi.

Khichdi is one of the most flavourful and nutritious Indian cuisines which is available around the year because of its variety. Khichdi is a staple diet for many households and can help you reduce weight.

Here’s Why You Should Add Khichdi In Your Weight Loss Journey

Khichdi Is Rich In Protein

It is often suggested by health experts that eating a protein-rich diet is essential during the weight loss journey. Khichdi is a healthy Indian dish as rich and lentils are a major source of protein when cooked together.

Khichdi Is Easy To Digest

Khichdi doesn’t contain any spices and hence is very soothing for the stomach. It eases digestion and is always easy on the stomach and intestines. Hence, Khichdi is often given to elders and infants as it is rich in nutrients and is a filling too.

Khichdi Helps In Managing Blood Sugar Levels

Khichdi not only benefits digestion, and is rich in nutrients but is also a part of the Ayurveda diet as it is a ‘Tridoshic routine food.’ The Tridoshic routine food balances the three doshas i.e. Vatta, Pitta, and Kapha and as a result, helps in managing blood sugar levels.

Khichdi Boosts Immunity

Turmeric is an essential part of Khichdi and it holds anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. It further contains a variety of bioactive substances that boost the body's antioxidant capacity. All these things help in boosting immunity.

Khichdi Curbs Cravings

Khichdi not only helps in digestion but it keeps you full and helps you overcome your cravings. It is believed that once you add Khichdi to your diet, you may no longer have bloating, flatulence, or other digestive problems due to lowered acidity.

