By Rohit Shelatkar

Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients (fat, protein, and carbohydrates) that the body needs in order to function. There are many foods that contain carbohydrates, including bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, beans, fruits, and vegetables. However, it is important to remember that not all carbohydrates are the same.

Difference Between Simple Carbs And Complex Carbs

The two main types of carbohydrates are called simple carbs and complex carbs. Simple carbs are those that are quickly absorbed by the body and can lead to a blood sugar spike. Examples of simple carbs include white sugar, candy, and soda. On the other hand, complex carbs are your best friend compared to simple carbs. A few examples of complex carbs include whole grains, legumes, and vegetables. Unlike processed or sugary foods, complex carbs tend to be high in fibre and release energy more slowly into your body, so you will not experience a sugar high and subsequent crash, which means you'll feel fuller for longer and won't be as likely to snack in between meals.

For instance, Psyllium husk is an effective complex carb that helps you lose weight because it expands in your gut, absorbs water, and induces satiety. As a result, you will be able to avoid mid-day cravings since it takes longer to digest. In addition, this can prevent bloating and keep your digestive system working effectively. For these reasons, complex carbs should be a staple of any weight-loss plan. If you're looking to lose weight, be sure to include plenty of complex carbs in your diet.

Why Should You Add Complex Carbs To Your Diet

Let us understand the benefits of including complex carbs in your diet:

1. Lower Calorie Density: Complex carbs, such as whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, have a lower caloric density compared to simple carbs. This means you can consume larger portions of complex carbs for the same number of calories, helping you feel satiated while managing your overall caloric intake.

2. Heart Health: Diets rich in complex carbohydrates have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. Fibre in complex carbs can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and improve overall cardiovascular health.

3. Nutrient Density: Complex carbs are easier to digest in comparison to simple carbs. Foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide vital nutrients that support various bodily functions and overall health.

4. Sustainable Eating: Extremely low-carb diets might be challenging to follow over the long term. With complex carbohydrates, you can lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way while still enjoying a range of foods. This makes it simpler to adhere to your diet and keep your weight loss successful.

5. Exercise Performance: Complex carbs are essential for athletes and active individuals. They provide the energy needed for workouts and help replenish glycogen stores in muscles, promoting optimal physical performance and recovery.

(Rohit Shelatkar is a Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP at Vitabiotics. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)