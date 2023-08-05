Weight Loss: 10 Steps To Get Lean And Fit - Tips By Actress Claudia Ciesla

Have you been struggling to lose those extra kilos that you have put on thanks to a sedentary lifestyle, binge eating, lack of physical activities, or simply a slowed-down metabolism due to hormonal or age factors? You are surely not alone. But don't fret. A mindful lifestyle, with regular workouts and healthy eating, can go a long way in helping you achieve your goal. But experts point out that it is essential to take the right steps and remain consistent, without giving in to fad diets and taking drastic measures, which ultimately don't work in the long run.

Actress and nutritionist Claudia Ciesla, who has also been a Bigg Boss contestant (season 3), is coming up with a show, 'Weight & Watch', in which the actress aims to debunk traditional dieting myths, offering a fresh perspective on achieving a balanced lifestyle without compromising on your favourite foods. Claudia spoke to Zee News Digital and listed out 10 key steps that will help you lose weight.





(Pic: Screengrab from video on Instagram/@claudiaciesla)

10 Tips To Lose Weight - Actress Reveals Her Fitness Secrets

Claudia offers the following advice to people who are watching their weight and planning to lose some flab:

1. Healthy Balanced Diet: Limit consumption of packaged food, junk food and anything which is industrialised.

2. Hydrate: More often than not when we feel hungry, we are simply thirsty. Keep a check on the amount of water you drink each day.

3. Say No To Sugar: Remove simple sugar from your life, as those are empty calories which aren’t good for our health. It spikes insulin and increases cravings, which makes many put on weight.

4. Fibre-Rich Diet: Increase fibre in your diet. Our ancestors ate way more fibre than we do; try to consume more wholegrain, nuts, seeds, fruits, and veggies. These are beneficial for the gut microbiome and gut health.

5. Intermittent Fasting: Human beings were never meant to eat all day long; hence, time-restricted eating brings many benefits.

6. Mindfulness: Practising conscious eating helps to start listening to our body which is helpful to enjoy the food we eat and avoid overeating.

7. Avoid Distraction While Eating: Dedicate time to eat food. Put your phone, laptop, work and unpleasant discussions on the side for the 5-10min and concentrate on what you eat.

8. Exercise: Work out at least 4-5 times a week, cut down on your sedentary lifestyle and avoid sitting for long hours. Increase activity by incorporating more movement into your life, such as walking when talking on the phone, taking the staircase more often etc.

9. Emotional Well-being: If you can control your emotions, you will increase your ability to control your life. That is, you will be able to successfully handle your life and adapt to changes.

10. Sunbath: Take 15-30 minutes of sunbath every day.

So what are you waiting for? Follow these tips and embark upon a healthy, fitness-focused journey.