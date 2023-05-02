World Asthma Day 2023: 3 Yoga Asanas And Meditation Practices To Manage Asthma-Related Stress

World Asthma Day is held on the first Tuesday in May every year and in 2023, it is being observed on May 2. An annual event organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma, the day aims to raise awareness about asthma and help improve the lives of people living with the disease. While there are medications, it is essential to concentrate follow a healthy lifestyle - having nutritious food and doing regular exercise. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shares, "You can successfully treat and manage an asthma disease if you can balance your diet with enough rest and exercise. Tension and anxiety caused by asthma can be addressed by following three measures. let's check them out."

World Asthma Day: Right Diet and Food

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares that one can nourish the 'Nadi system' in their body with the aid of a healthy diet. "There are 72,000 nadis, which are channels, in the human body. You can strengthen your immunity by consuming wholesome, home-cooked food and limiting unneeded processed foods. You will be able to fight off any infection or other ailments and keep yourself safe if you have high immunity. Good nutrition is also a great way to keep the mind calm and steady."

World Asthma Day 2023: Asanas and Pranayama for Calmness

If you want to stay fit and healthy, incorporate exercise into your daily routine. All respiratory-related problems might be greatly helped by pranayama. "You can engage in Brahmari Pranayama, Bhastrika Pranayama, Anulom Vilom Pranayama, and Kapalbhati Pranayama. Beginners can practice all of these breathing exercises for 3 to 5 minutes at first, and as they become a regular part of their routine, they can extend the time," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

World Asthma Day: Follow Mindful Practices Like Siddha Walk

You might do the Siddha walk before beginning your breathing exercise. "Infinity walk, yoga walk, and mind walk are some of the various names for the Siddha walk. It is a traditional yoga practice that has countless advantages for the mind, body, and soul. In order to move on to the following round, you must first walk in a figure-8 pattern from south to north. It must be completed in both ways for 21 minutes," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

World Asthma Day: Yoga Poses To Practice

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar outlines the yoga asanas one should practice to combat asthma. Check out the yoga poses:

1. Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Formation of the Posture:

- Start from Tadasana and kneel down

- Rest pelvis between heels

- Arms can be on thighs or knees

Benefits:

- This asana helps with digestion.

- Vajrasana helps to lower body muscles

- Good posture for meditation and/or pranayama

2. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Formation of the Posture:

- Sit with legs forwards

- Stretch arms up

- Inhale there and exhale to reach forward

- Try to hold your toes or ankles

Benefits:

- It is a stress reliever

- Reduces fat from the abdomen

- Reduces anxiety, anger, and irritability

- Stretches the spine

3. Ustrasana – camel pose

Formation of the Posture:

- Kneel down

- Push your pelvis forward as you place your palms on the heels

- Drop your head back with a relaxed neck

Benefits:

- Stretches the entire front of the body including the abdomen and chest, and throat

- Stretches ankles, thighs, and groins

- Stretches the deep hip flexors (psoas)

World Asthma Day 2023: Modify Lifestyle Habits

Make the necessary lifestyle adjustments to maintain a healthy mind and body by avoiding behaviours that can impede your mental and physical growth. This covers practices like drinking, avoiding smoking, or any other routines that could end up causing health issues. By keeping yourself active and involved in something constructive, you can avoid stress and worry, says Himalayan Siddha Akshar.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own.)