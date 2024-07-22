World Brain Day 2024: Unlocking Power Of Cognitive Yoga; 7 Key Benefits For Brain Health

This is where non-pharmaceutical yogic practices, rooted in traditional Indian Knowledge Systems enable a comprehensive approach - to improving cognitive function and total well-being.

Yoga-based practices strengthen the body and fortify the brain, promoting neuroplasticity and resilience. By utilizing a combination of meditation, breathwork, and physical movement techniques, they are similar to a workout for the brain - helping us build cognitive strength as well as emotional stability. Dr Ishan Shivanand, a Mental Health Researcher and the Founder of Yoga of Immortals shares 7 key benefits of brain health:

Strengthens Brain Connections

Just as lifting weights builds muscle, yogic practices enable the growth of new connections between brain cells. Engaging in regular yogic practices stimulates structural changes in the brain, enhancing cognitive skills such as learning and memory. This promotes neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections—which is crucial for lifelong cognitive development.

Thickens the Cerebral Cortex and Hippocampus

Studies utilizing MRI technology reveal that individuals who practice yogic modalities regularly have a thicker cerebral cortex and hippocampus compared to those who don’t. These brain regions are important for processing information and memory formation, respectively. As we age, these areas typically shrink, but older yoga practitioners show significantly less decline. This suggests that yoga can play a protective role against age-related cognitive deterioration.

Enhances Executive Functions

Cognitive yoga doesn’t just improve memory; it also sharpens executive functions such as reasoning, decision-making, and learning. The practice promotes improved reaction times and greater accuracy in mental tasks. The combination of physical asanas and meditation creates a unique environment for the brain to enhance its functional capabilities.

Elevates Mood and Reduces Anxiety

The impact of yogic practices extends to mood regulation as well. Engaging in them increases levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter associated with improved mood and reduced anxiety. By lowering stress hormones and promoting the production of endorphins, yoga creates a positive feedback loop that enhances overall emotional well-being.

Regulates Emotional Response

Meditation, an essential segment of holistic yogic practices, diminishes activity in the limbic system—the brain's emotional centre. This reduction in emotional reactivity leads to calmer, more balanced responses to stress. A review of studies highlighted that yogic techniques not only alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety in older adults but also offer lasting benefits that extend beyond the practice itself.

Cultivates Mindfulness and Self-Awareness

Requiring the need to pay active attention during practice, yogic modalities set apart from traditional forms of exercise. By encouraging practitioners to focus on bodily sensations, breath, and movement, they cultivate greater self-awareness. This mindful engagement mirrors cognitive functions such as attention and memory, ultimately fostering a deeper understanding of oneself and one’s mental processes.

Beyond their cognitive benefits, they also support holistic development—nurturing the body, mind, and spirit- leading to enhanced clarity, focus, and emotional resilience. The benefits of yogic practices extend far beyond the mat, contributing to improved cognitive functioning and emotional well-being. Hence, incorporating yoga-based interventions into our routines can be among the most effective strategies for preserving and enhancing our brain health.

