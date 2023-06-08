World Brain Tumour Day: Impact Of Brain Tumour On Mental Health - Expert Explains

Brain tumors, abnormal growths within the brain or its surrounding tissues, have long been recognized for their devastating impact on cognitive and physical functioning. However, the influence of these tumors on mental health has largely remained underexplored until now. Every year, World Brain Tumor Day is observed on June 8 to raise awareness about brain tumours, and provide support to individuals and families affected by this condition.

Dr P.N. Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explains the impact of a brain tumour on mental health.

Impact Of Brain Tumour On Mental Health

Dr Renjen explains, “Brain tumors can significantly impact mental health due to their interference with the brain's normal functioning. As the tumour grows, it exerts pressure on surrounding areas, causing symptoms such as headaches, seizures, and cognitive impairments. These physical effects can lead to psychological distress, including anxiety and depression.”

He further said, “The location of the tumor can affect specific brain regions responsible for emotions, memory, and decision-making, leading to mood swings, personality changes, and difficulties with concentration and problem-solving. Furthermore, the diagnosis and treatment process can also contribute to mental health challenges, such as fear, stress, and uncertainty. Recognizing and addressing these mental health implications is crucial for supporting individuals with brain tumors holistically.”

How To Help Loved Ones Suffering From Brain Tumour?

Dr Renjen shares, “Supporting a loved one with a brain tumor requires both emotional and practical assistance.”

- First, offer unwavering emotional support by actively listening to their concerns and providing a safe space for them to express their feelings.

- Educate yourself about the condition to better understand their experiences.

- Encourage them to communicate with healthcare professionals and attend appointments.

- Help with daily tasks and provide assistance as needed.

- Additionally, assist in researching treatment options, connecting them with support groups, and coordinating with their healthcare team. Show compassion, patience, and empathy throughout their journey, as your unwavering presence can provide immense comfort and strength during this challenging time.

Exercises For Patients Suffering From Brain Tumour

Dr Renjen explains, "Patients suffering from brain tumors can benefit from a combination of physical and mental exercises tailored to their individual needs."

Physical exercises like gentle aerobic activities, yoga, and stretching can improve flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

Mental exercises such as puzzles, memory games, and reading can help stimulate cognitive function and maintain mental sharpness. It is important to consult with healthcare professionals and physical therapists to design an exercise regimen that suits the patient's abilities and limitations.

Regular exercise can contribute to reducing fatigue, enhancing mood, and promoting a sense of control, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients managing brain tumors.