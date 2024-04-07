We often overlook our mental health because it's not as readily visible as physical ailments. However, the reality is that it profoundly impacts our physical well-being. Take chronic stress, for example, it is a mental health issue that can wreak havoc on your body. It weakens your immune system, making you more vulnerable to illnesses. Moreover, it can lead to unhealthy habits such as poor sleep, overeating, or substance abuse, all of which take a toll on your physical health.

Conversely, physical health problems can significantly affect your mental state. For instance, a lack of exercise, important for physical health, can contribute to low mood and fatigue.

Steps to take to maintain your overall well-being

So, what can we do to maintain overall health? According to Dr Yogesh Gupta, Sr. Consultant Physician, Sterling Hospitals, Gurukul, "Nowadays, many people with sedentary jobs spend prolonged periods sitting. They must aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Exercise releases endorphins, natural mood elevators, and enhances sleep quality. Fueling your body right by consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein provides the energy needed for both physical and mental functions."

Dr Yogesh further adds, "Prioritizing sleep is also essential. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night, as it is crucial for physical and mental repair. Moreover, practising mindfulness through relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation can help manage stress, a significant contributor to both physical and mental health issues."

Furthermore, connecting with others is vital for mental well-being. Cultivate strong relationships with friends and family, and don't hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Social support can make a significant difference in navigating mental health challenges.

Dos and Don'ts for Optimal Health

It’s very important to listen to your body. Pay attention to aches, pains, fatigue, or changes in mood. These can be early signs of a physical or mental health issue. Here are some do's and don'ts listed by Dr Yogesh, to follow for optical healthcare and wellbeing:

Do:

- Schedule regular check-ups with your doctor. Preventive care is key to identifying potential health issues early on.

- Learn healthy coping mechanisms for stress. Find activities you enjoy, like reading, spending time in nature, or listening to music.

- Challenge negative thoughts. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) can be a helpful tool for managing negative thought patterns.

Don't:

- Ignore your mental health. If you're struggling, seek professional help.

- Compare yourself to others. Focus on your progress and celebrate your achievements.

- Isolate yourself. Social connection is essential for overall well-being.

- Get adequate sleep, it helps your body function properly.