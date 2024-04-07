World Health Day: Empower Your Gut With 8 Golden Rules For Optimal Digestive Wellness

Maintaining gut health goes beyond preventing digestive issues. Improving your gut health is essential for maintaining the health of the body's systems and supporting and regulating physiological activities, even though it may also reduce gastrointestinal problems.

To put it simply, food is broken down by your gut, sometimes referred to as your gastrointestinal system, and then essential nutrients are transported throughout your body. Your immune system, endocrine system, and cardiovascular system are all influenced by the health of your gut, which is also crucial for fighting off infectious agents. Dr Anurag Shetty, Consultant-Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore shares a comprehensive guide to proper digestive health. Read here.

High fibre diet

Having adequate fibre in your diet is important. The recommended dietary intake of fibre is 30 gms. Eat a diet rich in fibre such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, brown rice, oats barley etc. Avoid refined flour, processed food and red meat. A diet rich in fibre helps in preventing constipation. Also diet rich in fibre protects from diabetes and cholesterol. It is also helpful in controlling your weight as it causes fullness of the stomach and you tend to eat less.

Drink plenty of fluids

Drinking an adequate amount of fluids is important in preventing constipation. Also, it is important in flushing toxins out of the body. Fluids not only consist of water but also fluids in the fruits, vegetables etc. which we consume daily.

Reduce caffeinated/fizzy drinks

Try to avoid caffeinated drinks such as tea, coffee, colas and energy drinks. They are known to cause heartburn and stomach ache. Avoid fizzy drinks which can precipitate bloating and heartburn. Limit your coffee or tea to less than 1 or 2 drinks per day.

Reduce fat/spicy food

Fatty food is known to cause heartburn and stomach pain. It is known to put extra work on the digestive system. Avoid fatty food such as ghee, cheese, and fries. Eat grilled food instead of fried food. Prefer skimmed milk, lean meat and fish. Remember to take adequate dosages of omega fats available in foods such as fish and nuts. Avoid spicy food which can lead to stomach aches, heartburn, diarrhoea etc.

Include prebiotics/probiotics in the diet

Prebiotics are diets which promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Probiotics are a diet rich in good bacteria. Foods such as curds, buttermilk etc. are a good natural source of probiotics. Don’t forget to include them in your diet.

Avoid smoking/alcohol

Smoking is known to cause cancers of the Gut, ulcers and heartburn. It is prudent to avoid it completely. Alcohol is also known to cause liver / pancreatic diseases, heartburn, diarrhoea etc. Avoid it as much as possible.

Keep it clean

Maintaining personal hygiene before eating or cooking is important. Wash your hands before eating or cooking. Avoid eating preserved food, cold and stale foods etc. It is preferable to eat hot and freshly prepared food. Failure to maintain hygienic food habits can precipitate infection of the digestive system such as food poisoning.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise is important to keep your intestines moving, promote digestion and prevent constipation. It also reduces stress which can in turn promote digestive issues. Exercise is also known to reduce bloating.