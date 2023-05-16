World Hypertension Day 2023: High Blood Pressure In Children- What Parents Should Know

High blood pressure in kids: When the amount of blood pressing against the blood vessel walls is excessive, it results in high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. An individual with high blood pressure- the heart must pump more forcefully, as blood is transported, the arteries—the blood channels that carry blood out from the heart—experience increased stress, the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes can all suffer harm from high blood pressure over time. Early detection and treatment of high blood pressure can support children's long-term health.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr. G. R. Kane, Consultant Cardiologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim talked about the ways parents can manage hypertension in kids as young as 12 years of age.

How does high blood pressure affect children?

The force or pressure inside your blood vessels as it pushes through is measured by your blood pressure. The force is greater than usual, which is indicated by elevated blood pressure. Another name for high blood pressure is hypertension. Paediatric hypertension is high blood pressure in children and teenagers.

Children older than 12 are more likely to have high blood pressure. Since a child's heart and blood arteries aren't properly supplying their organs with blood, high blood pressure can cause organ damage over time. Their heart, kidneys, and eyes are just a few of the organs that might be harmed by this. It is crucial to identify and treat paediatric hypertension as soon as possible as a result.

Hypertension in kids: Symptoms of high blood pressure

While severe forms of hypertension may result in symptoms, the majority of children with high blood pressure do not. During a normal exam, healthcare professionals typically find it when they measure a child's blood pressure.

This is just one of the many reasons your child needs to get routine checkups with a doctor, particularly if they have risk factors for high blood pressure.

What Causes High Blood Pressure?

The term "hypertension" refers to the most prevalent kind of excessive blood pressure. This indicates that high blood pressure has not been linked to any other medical issues. People who are overweight or obese and those who have a history of high blood pressure are more likely to develop hypertension.

How Is High Blood Pressure Diagnosed?

Kids who are anxious frequently have increased blood pressure. Thus, blood pressure is often checked by healthcare professionals at a few different visits. They then take the average of those readings.

Blood pressure may be checked elsewhere, such as at home or by the school nurse, for children who exhibit high blood pressure when seeing the doctor because they are worried. A procedure known as ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is occasionally used by doctors.

The kid spends the entire day and night with a blood pressure monitor on. Given that children continue to engage in their regular activities, such as sleeping, this information may be more valuable than blood pressure readings at the doctor's office.

Tips parents should know about high blood pressure in kids

1. Understand the condition

Educate yourself about hypertension in children

2. Regular monitoring

Regularly monitor the child's blood pressure as advised by the doctor. This may involve home blood pressure monitoring or periodic visits to the doctor's office.

3. Lifestyle modifications

Help your child adopt a healthy lifestyle that promotes blood pressure control. Encourage regular physical activity, such as sports or other activities they enjoy. Promote a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimizing processed foods, sodium (salt), and sugary drinks.

4. Medication management

If medication is prescribed to manage your child's hypertension, ensure that it is taken as directed. Help your child understand the importance of adhering to the prescribed regimen and support them in developing good medication management habits.

5. Regular follow-up appointments.

6. Emotional support

Provide emotional support, reassure them, and address any concerns or anxieties they may have. Encourage open communication Engage the healthcare team: Work collaboratively with your child's healthcare team.

7. Promote a stress-free environment

Create a supportive and stress-free environment for your child at home.

8. Seek professional guidance

Follow the advice and recommendations of your child's doctor. He/she will provide individualized guidance based on the child's specific condition, medical history, and overall health.