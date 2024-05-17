World Hypertension Day 2024: From Meetings To Managing Hypertension- Key Lifestyle Tips For Busy Professionals

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17th every year. Applying pressure is essential for anything that flows; otherwise, it cannot move. Blood pressure is necessary for standing upright, moving, thinking, and ultimately living and engaging with the world. The term "corporation" originates from the Latin word "corpus," meaning "body of people." Within such entities, individuals collaborate towards common goals, a challenge that requires maintaining integrity to sustain the corporate flow. Failure to do so can adversely affect an individual's blood pressure.

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head, of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities says, "Blood pressure consists of an upper limit reflecting ventricle strength and contraction and a lower limit indicating peripheral resistance from blood vessel wall elasticity. Maintaining healthy blood pressure requires a strong heart and flexible peripheral vessels. Similarly, sustaining corporate flow necessitates flexibility, openness to diverse viewpoints, and assertiveness. Corporate work culture demands endurance and adaptability."

Further, Dr Karthiyayini highlights, "Establishing a daily rhythm is crucial. Structuring mealtimes, prioritizing relaxation, engaging in regular exercise, and connecting with nature foster mental clarity. This clarity enables timely goal achievement with ease and resilience."

Ms Piyali Maity, Counselling Psychologist, Clinical Director – Counselling Operations, 1to1help adds, "Hypertension is one of the most common health concerns in corporate employees and some major factors contributing to the condition are- a sedentary lifestyle, rising stress in jobs- deadlines, long work hours, inadequate rest, and poor diet."

Tips to Manage Hypertension

Hypertension is also known as the “silent killer” as it does not have any specific symptom but it needs constant monitoring to check if blood pressure is within a normal range especially if you have other health concerns such as diabetes or thyroid/hormonal concerns. Here are some tips to keep your blood pressure levels in check as listed by experts:

- Consciously include movement - walking meetings, using the stairs, and stretching in between work.

- Identifying Stress triggers and developing healthy coping through- mindful breathing, muscle relaxations, engaging in pleasurable activities

- Mindful eating – avoiding processed food and choosing healthy alternatives

- Having a routine- eating, sleeping on time, exercising, and monitoring your blood pressure at home.

- Regular monitoring and lifestyle adjustments are key in managing hypertension.

When to seek medical attention?

Hypertension is often asymptomatic but can manifest as headaches, blurred vision, or dizziness upon postural changes. Regular blood pressure monitoring is advisable, particularly with a family history, irrespective of symptoms.