World Laughter Day 2023: 8 Ways In Which Laughter Can Better Your Mental And Physical Health

World Laughter Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of May and this year, it falls on May 7. The day aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of laughter, its healing effects, and the importance of staying happy. World Laughter Day has immense significance. World Laughter Day was created in 1998 by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. One of the main purposes of observing this day is to build up a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter. On a personal level as well, a good dose of pure laughter is known to reduce stress levels, anxiety and promote overall mental and emotional health.

World Laughter Day: 8 Ways In Which Laughter Can Be Therapeutic

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions lists eight ways in which laughter can help you overcome stress and be happy:

1. Increases Productivity

Laughter and a joyous nature are believed to make people more productive. This is why many companies offer various employee engagement activities that aim at creating belonging and a community feel. This creates an environment of ease and joy.

2. Boosts Immune System

Stress, anxiety, and worry only deplete your energy and make you prone to illness. When you are joyous by nature, your immunity is strong and you also become more capable of handling anything that comes your way.

3. Releases Happy Hormones

Laughter offers a range of health benefits, including reducing stress hormones such as epinephrine (adrenaline) and cortisol, relieving pain, burning calories, and stimulating organs.

4. Transforms Mind And Body

A sense of enjoyment and curiosity serves as a preventive measure against mental health issues such as depression, stress, and anxiety. It attracts individuals in ways that cause good physical and emotional changes in the body.

5. Creates Ease Of Living

When you are laughing and happy, it brings a sense of ease into your life. It has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. It helps to release inhibitions, build confidence, and promote an easygoing attitude.

6. Improves Mood

Laughter betters your immune system, improves your mood, reduces discomfort, and protects you from the negative effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more consistently to restore balance to your mind and body than a good chuckle.

7. Balances Emotions

Laughter lifts your spirits, gives you hope, links you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and attentive. It also aids in the discharge of anger and forgiveness.

8. Betters Relationships

With so much healing and renewing power, the capacity to laugh freely and regularly is a fantastic resource for overcoming issues, improving relationships, and promoting both physical and mental well-being.

World Laughter Day: When Can Laughter Really Help

While there are many benefits of laughter, it does not mean that you can simply laugh away all your worries. AiR Atman in Ravi, Spiritual Leader and Founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment, shares, "Many people think that laughter has healing power. No doubt, it has because it has to do with happiness. When you compare laughing and crying, laughing releases positive hormones like serotonin and dopamine, just as crying releases all negative hormones. Therefore, there is no harm in using laughter therapy."

But will laughter actually, heal? That's the million-dollar question. AiR Atman in Ravi says, "It will if laughter is the effect and not the cause. The cause should be peace and bliss and the realization of the truth."

So, just laughing is not the solution to any problem. Laughter can surely, be used to overcome stress, anxiety, and depression, which can lead to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of a human being. "But if one wants permanent healing and overall wellness, then, what will really help is a smile that reflects eternal peace and bliss that comes with self-realization, enlightenment, and the realization of the Truth."