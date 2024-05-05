World Laughter Day 2024: 5 Reasons Laughing Is The Best Medicine For Your Mental Health

Laughter, often called the best medicine, stands rightfully up to its name when it comes to mental health and overall well-being. Beyond its ability to simply make us feel good and lighter, it offers a myriad of benefits that contribute to the holistic well-being of a person. So if someone played an April Fools joke on you and it made you laugh, thank them because they did your mental health a favour!

BhumikaSehra, Counselling Psychologist who shares her expertise on coto, a women-only social community platform explains further why laughter is great for your mind:

1. Laughter has had leading benefits in reducing stress, strengthening social affiliations, and releasing your classic feel-good hormone, endorphins.

2. Laughing is a social activity that can strengthen bonds with others, developing a sense of connection and belonging. Social relationships and support are crucial for mental well-being, as it help reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation. It acts as a great bonding activity with the people around you and fosters an environment where you relate to people. Whether it involves making jokes with friends, attending a comedy show, or harmless teasing within family, laughter unites people.

3. Along with helping us bond with other people, laughter also helps our body function and bond with each other better by improving our immune system, increasing resilience and reducing cortisol (stress hormone) levels, which can help the body fight off illness and disease.

4. Furthermore, the humour-health link variates across multiple psychological health issues including anxiety, depression, stress, anger and distressing emotions amongst others. One of its most significant effects is stress reduction. When we laugh, our body releases endorphins, natural chemicals that bring about a sense of happiness and relaxation. Aptly named as the feel-good hormone, Endorphins, with their pleasurable and calming effects promote feelings of togetherness. So, those fits of laughter you have with your friends over a silly joke are worth a little tummy ache because they are actually stress busters for your body.

5. Laughter and humour can drastically improve coping skills. By finding humour in difficult situations, we can challenge our negative thoughts get an overview of situations with a positive mindset and view them with a different perspective, making it feel less scary. Laughter also counteracts feelings of emotional distress and helps with feelings of anxiety and sadness. Additionally, it also benefits your cognitive function helps you think clearly and creatively and can lead to increased cognitive function and productivity.

Additionally, humour can be found when you have an optimistic look towards life, allowing you to laugh freely and be yourself. So, all things considered, a prescription of a daily dose of laughter is beneficial for your physical, mental and emotional health; and your wallet, since it’s free! So get Laughing!