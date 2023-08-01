World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Passive Smoking Can Lead To Deadly Lung Cancer; Check 5 Preventive Steps

Recognised as one of the deadliest cancers, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. To raise awareness about the disease and encourage more research on it to break the stigma surrounding it, World Lung Cancer Day is observed since 2012 on August 1. According to research and reports, lung cancer affects smokers the most, and more than 80% of people who get lung cancers are known to smoke frequently. But non-smokers can also develop lung cancer. Some of the risk factors include radon, air pollution, family history of lung cancer, and most importantly, second-hand smoke or passive smoking. Passive smoking is defined as the involuntary inhaling of smoke from other people's cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Dr Aman Priya Khanna, Co-founder & medical director, HexaHealth and General, Laser, Bariatric, and Minimal Access Surgeon, speaks about the dangers of passive smoking and how it can affect your lungs.

Passive Smoking: How It Can Cause Lung Cancer And Other Diseases

Passive smoking, also known as secondhand smoke or environmental tobacco smoke (ETS), occurs when non-smokers inhale the smoke emitted by someone actively smoking nearby, says Dr Aman Priya Khanna. "This exposure to harmful chemicals from burning tobacco can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory issues like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)," Dr Khanna shares.



Studies have consistently shown the detrimental effects of passive smoking on health. "The Lancet journal reported in 2022 that secondhand smoke is the tenth most significant risk factor for lung cancer. Moreover, research by Mr Roger Dobson in 2004 confirmed a more than 20 per cent increase in lung cancer risk for non-smoking spouses living with a smoker," says Dr Khanna. He adds, "The harmful substances in tobacco smoke, totalling over 5000 chemicals, spread through the air and accumulate on surfaces and clothing. Short-term effects of passive smoking include coughing, headaches, sore throats, and irritation of the eyes and nasal passages. Pregnant women exposed to secondhand smoke face risks to their baby's health, including low birth weight and cot death. Children are also vulnerable to asthma attacks, impaired lung function, ear infections, and other health issues."

World Lung Cancer Day: How To Prevent Passive Smoking

A persistent cough, difficulty in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, and fatigue are some of the signs of lung cancer that people should watch out for. To prevent passive smoking and reduce the risk of lung cancer, Dr Khanna suggests following the steps below:

1. Create smoke-free environments by encouraging smokers to smoke outside and avoid smoking in enclosed spaces.

2. Advocate for and support smoke-free policies in public places, workplaces, and homes.

3. Educate individuals about the hazards of secondhand smoke and promote informed smoking choices.

4. Support smokers in quitting to improve their health and protect others from secondhand smoke.

5. Safeguard children from exposure to smoke, as they are especially vulnerable to its harmful effects.

The combination of passive smoking and air pollution compounds the problem, intensifying oxidative stress in the body and decreasing respiratory capacity, the doctor points out. Health screenings, staying informed, and leading by example are essential to address this issue, he suggests. "In conclusion, passive smoking poses serious health risks, including an increased risk of lung cancer and other respiratory issues. Promoting smoke-free environments, encouraging smoking cessation, and raising awareness can protect public health and improve overall well-being," shares Dr Khanna.