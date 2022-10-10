World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 reasons why coffee addiction is good

World Mental Health Day 2022: A cup of coffee is no lesser than a blessing for caffeine addicts. You can count on coffee anytime as it can help you stay awake and energized throughout the day. It not only boosts your energy level but also enhances your mood. However, there’s much more to it. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, let us discuss the mental health benefits of coffee.

Helps in depression

Did you know that a cup of coffee can keep depressive thoughts at bay? Yes, you heard it right. If you are a coffee lover, you are less likely to be depressed. Coffee’s anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and microbiome-promoting properties are the reason behind its connection with mental health.

Reduces oxidation

As per the research, blood levels of oxidative stress indicators are high in those suffering from chronic depression. Women dealing with depression have diets low in antioxidants. However, coffee can help in reducing oxidation as it has antioxidants polyphenol flavonoids which can fight depression.

Good for the Gut

Coffee (probiotics) feed the microorganisms which are good for gut health and reduce depressive thoughts. The consumption of coffee can also increase the creation of fatty acids and neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline which further create ‘feel-good’ emotions.

Good for mind

A cup of coffee daily can lessen suicidal tendencies by 50%. The researchers discovered that those who drank two to four cups of caffeinated coffee per day had lesser risk of suicidal thoughts than those who drank decaffeinated coffee or no coffee.

Boosts brain function

Caffeine consumption can result in a more active mind. The research suggests that caffeine can act as a psychostimulant which helps the brain function with more speed and accuracy. Moreover, it improves cognitive performance and verbal memory.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)