World Psoriasis Day 2022: Day, History, Significance, Theme and Symptoms

World Psoriasis Day 2022: Skin diseases like psoriasis are brought on by hyperactive immune systems. While a healthy person's immune system generates new cells within 30 days, a person with psoriasis produces new cells within 2-3 days. The condition is distinguished by skin rashes and redness. On World Psoriasis Day, organisations from around the globe work to raise awareness of the condition and improve access to and affordability of treatment. The theme of World Psoriasis Day 2022 is Mental Health.

World Psoriasis Day 2022: History

The first World Psoriasis Day was observed in 2004. In the year 2014, The World Health Organization's member nations declared October 29th to be the official day to highlight Psoriasis after realising the value of raising awareness of this particular condition.

World Psoriasis Day 2022: Significance

This day is observed to honour those who have psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis and has been successful in raising awareness of the suffering of millions of psoriasis patients worldwide.

In order to end the stigmatisation and discrimination that people with psoriasis have to face, The International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA) plays a significant role in raising public awareness, sharing information, and educating people about the condition.

World Psoriasis Day: Theme

The theme of World Psoriasis Day 2022 is Mental Health. United, we unload the burden of psoriatic disease.

Signs and symptoms of Psoriasis

- Rashes or patches of red, inflamed skin, often covered with loose, silver-coloured scales.

- Itchy, painful skin that can crack or bleed.

- Small areas of bleeding where the involved skin is scratched

- Problems with your fingernails and toenails (begin to crumble or detach).

- Scaly plaques on the scalp.

Let us all unite, strengthen and lead the global psoriatic disease community to improve the lives of all people affected by the psoriatic disease.