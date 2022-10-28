World Stroke Day 2022: Date, theme, history, significance and importance

World Stroke Day 2022: Anyone, at any time, anywhere, can experience a stroke. Stroke is currently the second greatest cause of mortality and the top cause of disability worldwide however, almost all strokes are preventable. Worldwide 110 million people have experienced a stroke and live with impacts that can include severe physical disability, communication difficulties, changes in how they think and feel, and loss of work, income and social networks as mentioned by the World Stroke Organization website.

World Stroke Day 2022: Date

Every year World Stroke Day is observed on October 29th to raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of strokes.

World Stroke Day 2022: History

The World Stroke Organization (WSO), which established the yearly event in 2006, also declared stroke a public health emergency in 2010. The World Stroke Congress in Vancouver, Canada, in 2004 declared October 29th as WSO World Stroke Day.

World Stroke Day 2022: Significance

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) created the worldwide awareness day to give the stroke community a forum to raise awareness and motivate global action on stroke.

To promote actions that are necessary for enhancing stroke prevention, access to acute treatment, and support for survivors and caregivers among decision-makers at the national, regional, and international levels.

World Stroke Day 2022: Theme

World Stroke Day 2022 theme is ‘Minutes can save lives’ #Precioustime.

The goal of this emotional campaign, which focuses on raising awareness of stroke symptoms by emphasising what can be spared if we are all aware of the symptoms and immediately call for an ambulance, is to increase stroke symptom awareness.

Improving prevention and treatment of stroke and providing ongoing support with rehabilitation and life after stroke is essential and the main aim of commemorating this day.