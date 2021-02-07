Man freezes to death in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu as cold wave grips state

New Delhi: As the weather in Himachal Pradesh eraches sub-zero conditions in several places, a 60-year-old man was found frozen to death in Kullu district on Friday.

As per a report by ANI, the man had left his house on February 3 and had not returned. His family members went out in search of him and found him dead in a frozen condition on February 5, two days after he left his house.

The police took custody of the body. "It will be returned to his family after post-mortem," ANI quoted police.

Himachal Pradesh: An elderly man, aged 60 was found frozen to death in Kullu district. He left his house on Feb 3 did not return. His family members went searching & found him frozen & dead, on Feb 5 Police took custody of the body. It'll be returned to family after post mortem pic.twitter.com/vIamxGJv4j — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under severe cold wave and on Thursday received fresh snowfall which sent the temperatures tumbling by several notches.

Shimla received 50 cm snowfall on Thursday, which is the second highest snowfall in a day in the last 30 years.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said on Saturday.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13.7 degrees Celsius while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Manali and Kufri settled at minus 2.4 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh informed.

