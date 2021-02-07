हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Himachal Pradesh

Man freezes to death in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu as cold wave grips state

Police took custody of a body of a 60-year-old man who was found frozen to death in Kullu district on Friday. The man had left his house on February 3 and had not returned, his family found him dead in a frozen condition two days after he left his house.  

Man freezes to death in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Kullu as cold wave grips state
File photo
Play

New Delhi: As the weather in Himachal Pradesh eraches sub-zero conditions in several places, a 60-year-old man was found frozen to death in Kullu district on Friday.

As per a report by ANI, the man had left his house on February 3 and had not returned. His family members went out in search of him and found him dead in a frozen condition on February 5, two days after he left his house.

The police took custody of the body. "It will be returned to his family after post-mortem," ANI quoted police.

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under severe cold wave and on Thursday received fresh snowfall which sent the temperatures tumbling by several notches.

Shimla received 50 cm snowfall on Thursday, which is the second highest snowfall in a day in the last 30 years.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said on Saturday.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13.7 degrees Celsius while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Manali and Kufri settled at minus 2.4 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, Singh informed.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal Pradesh
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal, Assam today, to launch several infrastructure projects
  • 1,08,14,304Confirmed
  • 1,54,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big news till now