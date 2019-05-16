close

Himachal Pradesh

Rain lashes several parts of Himachal Pradesh, mercury dips

The weatherman also issued 'yellow' weather warning of thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds for Friday.

File Image

Maximum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh decreased by a few notches after rains lashed several parts of the state Thursday, the meteorological department said.

The weatherman also issued 'yellow' weather warning of thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds for Friday.

Maximum temperatures decreased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius as precipitation occurred at many places over the state during last 24 hours, the Shimla Met Centre said.

Dharamshala received 37.8 mm rain, followed by Kangra (37 mm), Dalhousie (33 mm) and Chamba (18 mm), it added.

Shimla was lashed by 5.4 mm rain, whereas tourist places Manali and Kufri witnessed 5 mm and 4 mm rain, respectively. 

Besides, Amb got 42 mm rain, Sujanpur Tira (39), Bangana (27), Nagrota Suriyan and Nadaun (24 each), Ghamroor (22), Saloni (17), Tissa and Guler (15 each), Chhatrari and Baijnath (13 each), Palampur (12), Seobagh (11), Una (10), Kumarsen (7), Kheri, Aghar and Theog (6 each), and Bhuntar and Sarkaghat (5 mm each).

Una was the hottest at 34.2 degrees Celsius, whereas tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong experienced a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Met centre has issued yellow weather warning for May 17 of thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds for plains, low and mid hills of the state. 

Himachal PradeshDharamshalaShimlaKangraDalhousie
