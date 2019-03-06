Seven houses gutted in Shimla village fire, several families affected

SHIMLA: Several houses were completely ravaged after a massive fire broke out in a massive fire in Koti village of Shimla in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to ANI, the fire was reported around 2.45 AM.

Himachal Pradesh: 7 houses gutted & 16 families affected after fire broke out in Koti village of Shimla district, today at about 2:45 am. Fire has been controlled; no casualties/injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ohlZIpJhga — ANI (@ANI) 6 March 2019

At least 7 houses were completely ravaged due to fire and nearly 16 families were affected due to the incident.

After several hours of fire-fighting, the situation was brought under control.

It is not yet known as to what caused the fire.