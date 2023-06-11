शनि की वक्री चाल खोलेगी इन राशि वालों का नसीब, 17 जून से मिलेगा छप्‍पर फाड़ पैसा!
शनि की वक्री चाल खोलेगी इन राशि वालों का नसीब, 17 जून से मिलेगा छप्‍पर फाड़ पैसा!

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि की उल्‍टी चाल जीवन में उथल-पुथल मचा देती है. 17 जून से शनि स्‍वराशि कुंभ में वक्री होने जा रहे हैं, जो 4 राशि वालों के नसीब खोल देगा. शनि 4 नवंबर तक वक्री रहकर इन लोगों पर मेहरबान रहेंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

शनि की वक्री चाल खोलेगी इन राशि वालों का नसीब, 17 जून से मिलेगा छप्‍पर फाड़ पैसा!

Shani ki Vakri Chaal 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र के अनुसार न्‍याय के देवता शनि जल्‍द ही उल्‍टी चाल चलने वाले हैं. 17 जून 2023 से शनि वक्री होने जा रहे हैं और 4 नवंबर 2023 तक वक्री चाल ही चलेंगे. शनि कुंभ राशि में वक्री होंगे और सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेंगे. शनि की वक्री चाल इस बार बेहद अहम है क्‍योंकि शनि 30 साल बाद स्‍वराशि कुंभ में हैं और उसी में वक्री होंगे. माना जाता है कि शनि की उल्‍टी चाल ज्‍यादा कष्‍ट देती है, काम बनने में देरी करती है इसलिए यह समय धैर्य से निकालना होता है. लेकिन कुंभ में शनि की वक्री चाल कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाली है. कह सकते हैं कि यह समय इन 4 राशि वालों के लिए वरदान की तरह साबित हो सकता है. 

