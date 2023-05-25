Silver Ring Benefits: चांदी की अंगूठी चमका सकती है भाग्य, बस धारण करते समय कर लें ये काम
Silver Ring Benefits: चांदी की अंगूठी चमका सकती है भाग्य, बस धारण करते समय कर लें ये काम

Chandi Ka Challa: चांदी की अंगूठी धारण करने से ग्रह दोषों से मुक्ति के साथ-साथ कई तरह की मानसिक और शारीरिक परेशानियों से राहत मिलती है. चांदी की अंगूठी को धारण करने के लिए कुछ बातों का विशेष तौर पर ध्यान रखना चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं.

 

Benefits Of Silver Ring: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कुंडली में ग्रहों के अशुभ प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए रत्न को किसी धातु की अंगूठी पहनने की सलाह दी जाती है. सभी नवग्रहों का संबंध किसी न किसी रत्न या धातु से होता हैं. जैसे सोने का संबंध गुरु ग्रह से माना जाता है तो चांदी का संबंध शुक्र और चंद्रमा के माना जाता है. शुक्र ग्रह सौभाग्य, संपन्नता, धन, प्रेम का कारक है. वहीं चंद्रमा मन का कारक होता है. इसलिए जो व्यक्ति चांदी की अंगूठी धारण करता है उसका भाग्य चमक जाता है.

