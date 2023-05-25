Chanakya Niti : चाणक्य की ये 3 बातें हमेशा रखें याद, कोई बाल भी नहीं कर पाएगा बांका
Chanakya Niti : चाणक्य की ये 3 बातें हमेशा रखें याद, कोई बाल भी नहीं कर पाएगा बांका

Acharaya Chanakya Niti :आचार्य चाणक्य में बताया है कि संकट के हमें कैसा व्यवहार करना चाहिए. अपने बुरे वक्त पर घबराकर नहीं ब्लकि डटकर सामना करना चाहिए. और कोई भी बाल भी बांका नहीं कर पाएगा.

May 25, 2023

Movitational Quotes in Hindi :  आचार्य चाणक्य ने हर तरीके की समस्याओं से छुटकारा पाने के उपाय बताए हैं. हर इंसान अपनी जीवन खुशहाली चाहता है. लेकिन जीवन में कई उतार-चढ़ाव लगे रहते हैं. ये विधि का विधान है. आचार्य चाणक्य कहते हैं कि ऐसी तमाम उतार-चढ़ाव हमारे जीवन में आते रहेंगे, लेकिन हमें धैर्य नहीं खोना चाहिए.

