Indian Railways: जनरल टिकट पर सफर करने वालों की हुई मौज, अब रेलवे दे रहा ये सुविधाएं
topStories1hindi1748191
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Indian Railways: जनरल टिकट पर सफर करने वालों की हुई मौज, अब रेलवे दे रहा ये सुविधाएं

General Ticket: बता दें गर्मियों के समय में सामान्य श्रेणी में सफर करने वालों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है. अब यात्रियों की परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए रेलवे को पत्र मिला है, जिसके बाद में रेलवे ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Railways: जनरल टिकट पर सफर करने वालों की हुई मौज, अब रेलवे दे रहा ये सुविधाएं

Indian Railways General Ticket: अगर आप भी ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. रेलवे की तरफ से अब सामान्य श्रेणी में सफर करने वालों को खास सुविधा मिलेगी. बता दें गर्मियों के समय में सामान्य श्रेणी में सफर करने वालों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है. अब यात्रियों की परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए रेलवे को पत्र मिला है, जिसके बाद में रेलवे ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अब से यात्रियों को सामान्य श्रेणी में क्या सुविधाएं मिलेंगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Monalisa
बोल्ड बनकर मोनालिसा ने 'साड़ी के फॉल सा' गाने पर किया ऐसा हॉट डांस, फिसल गए फैंस
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!