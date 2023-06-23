Doctor to IAS Officer: आईएएस रेनू राज कैसे फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में बन गईं अफसर, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी
Doctor to IAS Officer: आईएएस रेनू राज कैसे फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में बन गईं अफसर, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Success Story: कुछ ही महीनों की तैयारी में उन्होंने अपने पहले अटेंप्ट में शानदार रैंक हासिल की. आइए आईएएस अधिकारी डॉ. रेनू राज की सफलता की कहानी के बारे में जानते हैं.

Jun 23, 2023

Doctor to IAS Officer: आईएएस रेनू राज कैसे फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में बन गईं अफसर, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

Dr. Renu Raj IAS Success Story: डॉक्टर रेनू राज वर्तमान में केरल में अलाप्पुझा के जिला कलेक्टर के रूप में काम कर रही हैं, दृढ़ संकल्प और सफलता की एक मिसाल हैं. अपने मेडिकल करियर को आगे बढ़ाते हुए, उन्होंने यूपीएससी परीक्षा की तैयारी शुरू कर दी. कुछ ही महीनों की तैयारी में उन्होंने अपने पहले ही अटेंप्ट में शानदार रैंक हासिल की. आइए कुशल आईएएस अधिकारी डॉ. रेनू राज की सफलता की कहानी के बारे में जानते हैं.

