Video: जब बस चलाकर भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने ली सेट पर एंट्री, फैंस बोले- RockStar

How About This Bus Driver #mohana ....Such fabulous Experience while Driving A Bus For The FirstTime.... So Happy To Do New Things ... #pushupyourlimits #workplace #happyplace #thankyougod #nazar ... exciting episodes ahead only on @starplus #staytuned Video courtesy: @ayaan0110

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 14, 2019 at 8:28pm PDT