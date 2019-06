अर्जुन कपूर ने बर्थडे से पहले किया खुलासा, हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के बारे में कही ये बात...

Today marks #7YearsOfIshaqzaade & yet it feels just like yesterday when I gave my first shot for the film !!! Makes me emotional reliving the making of Ishaqzaade... I feel I was truly blessed to be a part of this amazing journey... it brought me love, livelihood and respect from the audience and gave me my fans so thank you to all my loving fans aka Arjunzaades !!! This day & this movie shall forever remain extremely special !!! @parineetichopra @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai

