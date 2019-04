अयान मुखर्जी को यहां से मिली 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' बनाने की प्रेरणा! तस्वीर के साथ शेयर किया राज

Himalaya I would never have written Brahmāstra, if not for the Himalayas. It was where the idea for the movie - the entire trilogy - came to me, and no other place on Earth could have inspired it. How do I describe what the Himalayas make me feel? I just can’t, because words fall short. Their magnificence and spirituality is something I constantly keep going to, because it makes my soul better. Amongst all my travels in this world, I rate my time in the Himalayas the highest, and amongst all the things I love about India, I feel proudest that we have the Himalayas

