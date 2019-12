दादा मंसूर अली खान पटौदी की तरह क्रिकेट खेलते दिखे इब्राहिम अली खान, VIDEO वायरल

The cameras spotted him as he wrapped up a round of cricket practice sesh and dayyyumm! He's ALREADY got fans!! A boy came outta nowhere and asked him for a selfie After the selfie he's like 'Arre gaadi aage lo bhaaai' followed by a 'Main jaa raha hoon, main jaa raha hoon' And look at him bat.. after all he's got those Pataudi genes innit FOLLOW @bollycode . #voompla #bollywood #saifalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #saraalikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #nawab #pataudi #kareenakapoorkhan #taimuralikhan #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by bollycode | bollywood updates (@bollycode) on Dec 18, 2019 at 12:52am PST