मौत के मुंह से वापस लौंटी सोनाली बेंद्रे बोलीं, 'कैंसर का पता जल्द चलना जरूरी'

Information, awareness, and action. That’s what I needed during my diagnosis, and I believe everybody should have access to. Our hospitals have the critical amenities and affordable facilities needed. But not a lot of people know about it. My conversation with Dr. Puri at #CAHOCON2019 revolved around this issue. Thank you making me a part of this amazing dialogue.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Apr 13, 2019 at 7:51am PDT