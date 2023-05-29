Suniel Shetty on Underworld: सुनील शेट्टी को जब अंडरवर्ल्ड के आते थे धमकी भरे फोन, करते थे कुछ ऐसा; जानकर हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड
Suniel Shetty on Underworld: सुनील शेट्टी को जब अंडरवर्ल्ड के आते थे धमकी भरे फोन, करते थे कुछ ऐसा; जानकर हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड

Suniel Shetty इन दिनों अंडरवर्ल्ड पर दिए गए बयान की वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं. एक्टर ने बातचीत में कहा कि मेरे पास धमकी भरे फोन आते थे और मैं उन्हें रोज गालियां देता था. एक्टर के इस बयान ने बवाल मचा दिया है.

Suniel Shetty on Underworld: बॉलीवुड और अंडरवर्ल्ड कनेक्शन को लेकर आए दिन कोई ना कोई चर्चा होती रहती है. यहां तक कि कई सितारों के नाम भी सामने आए. लेकिन हाल ही में सुनील शेट्टी (Suniel Shetty) ने अपनी वेब सीरीज 'हंटर टूटेगा नहीं तोड़ेगा' (Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega) के प्रमोशन के दौरान अंडरवर्ल्ड को लेकर बात की.एक्टर ने कहा कि मुझे भी कई बार अंडरवर्ल्ड का फोन आया वो मुझे धमकी देते थे और मैं उन्हें बदले में गालियां देता था. 

