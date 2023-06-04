High Cholesterol Symptoms: इस वजह से पैरों में दिखते हैं ऐसे लक्षण, पैर काटने की आ सकती है नौबत!
High Cholesterol Symptoms: इस वजह से पैरों में दिखते हैं ऐसे लक्षण, पैर काटने की आ सकती है नौबत!

Symptoms Of High Cholestrol In Feet: इन दिनों लोगों में तेजी से हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या देखने को मिल रही है. हालांकि लोग इस बीमारी को लेकर काफी जागरुक हैं, लेकिन जब आपके पैरों में ऐसे लक्षण दिखने लगें, तो लापरवाही न करें. नहीं तो पैर काटने तक की नौबत आ सकती है.   

 

Jun 04, 2023

High Cholesterol Symptoms: इस वजह से पैरों में दिखते हैं ऐसे लक्षण, पैर काटने की आ सकती है नौबत!

Feet Pain Due To High Cholestrol: पैरों में भयानक दर्द रहना, ये एक साइलेंट किलर बीमारी होती है, जिसे हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या का नाम दिया गया है. हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल की दिक्कत से आजकल अधिकतर लोग परेशान हैं. ये बीमारी धीरे-धीरे शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचाना शुरू करती है. हालांकि शरीर के कुछ अंगों द्वारा इसके संकेत मिलते हैं, लेकिन कई बार लोग इसे नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं.     

