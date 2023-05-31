Viral News: जमकर पिज्जा खाइए और मरने के बाद चुकाइए पैसा, इस कंपनी ने दिया ऑफर
topStories1hindi1719327
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Viral News: जमकर पिज्जा खाइए और मरने के बाद चुकाइए पैसा, इस कंपनी ने दिया ऑफर

Free Pizza: कंपनी और कस्टमर के बीच जो एग्रीमेंट बनेगा, उसमें लिखा होगा कि वसीयत का वारिस पिज्जा कंपनी का बिल चुकाएगा, जो ग्राहक ने नहीं चुकाया है. कंपनी के सीईओ ने बताया कि लोग स्कीम बाय नाऊ पे लेटर के जाल में न फंसें इसलिए यह स्कीम शुरू की गई है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral News: जमकर पिज्जा खाइए और मरने के बाद चुकाइए पैसा, इस कंपनी ने दिया ऑफर

Eat Pizza Pay Later: इन दिनों पिज्जा और बर्गर के लिए लोगों की दीवानगी किसी से छिपी नहीं है. अब तक इस फील्ड में बड़े खिलाड़ी ही थे. लेकिन अब तो गली-गली में छोटे आउटलेट्स भी खुल गए हैं. पिज्जा लवर्स यह बात तो जरूर जानते होंगे कि कुछ आउटलेट्स या ऐप्स पे लेटर का भी विकल्प देते हैं. यानी आप खाने के बाद भुगतान कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान