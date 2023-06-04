Nur Jahan: एक नौकरानी कैसे बनी मुगल इतिहास की सबसे ताकतवर रानी? खूबसूरती-बहादुरी का दूसरा नाम..फिदा था जहांगीर
Nur Jahan: एक नौकरानी कैसे बनी मुगल इतिहास की सबसे ताकतवर रानी? खूबसूरती-बहादुरी का दूसरा नाम..फिदा था जहांगीर

Mughal Era: जहांगीर के लिए नूरजहां ना सिर्फ एक प्रेमिका और पटरानी के रूप में थीं बल्कि एक राजनीतिक मार्गदर्शक और सलाहकार के रूप में भी महत्वपूर्ण थीं. वे सामरिक और राजनीतिक मामलों में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देती रहीं. नूरजहां ने ने जहांगीरपुर नगर स्थित बाग को अपने पति की याद में बनाया था जो आज भी दिल्ली में मौजूद है.

Jun 04, 2023

Nur Jahan: एक नौकरानी कैसे बनी मुगल इतिहास की सबसे ताकतवर रानी? खूबसूरती-बहादुरी का दूसरा नाम..फिदा था जहांगीर

Queen Nur Jahan And Jahangir: भारत में मुगल इतिहास के बारे में लोग तमाम चीजें पढ़ते हैं. मुगल बादशाहों से लेकर रानियों तक की कहानियां इन दिनों लोग खूब पढ़ रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में आइए नूर जहां और जहांगीर की लव स्टोरी के बारे में जानते हैं. एक नौकरानी बनकर आई महिला जिसके पति को मुगल शासक जहांगीर ने ही मार दिया था, वह मुगल इतिहास की सबसे ताकतवर पटरानी कैसे बन जाती है. 

